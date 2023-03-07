First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 112.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

