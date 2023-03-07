FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 1.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 77,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 93,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFRA. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

