Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.34

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 6372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDYPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,283.20.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.