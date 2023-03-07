Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 541,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FWONA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. 168,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

