Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 11,160,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,596.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 988,341 shares of company stock worth $14,671,297 and have sold 1,265,428 shares worth $19,572,263. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.