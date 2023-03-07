Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

ULCC stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.