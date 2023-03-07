FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,056. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

