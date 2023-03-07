FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,056. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
