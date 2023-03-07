FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Sells $260,218.50 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $260,218.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,804,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,136. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 50.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

