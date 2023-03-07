Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,636. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

About Gamida Cell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

