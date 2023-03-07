Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,636. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
