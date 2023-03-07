GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GATX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. 139,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GATX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

