Gavin Ryan Sells 3,000 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.42. 70,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,380. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $299.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

