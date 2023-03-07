Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.
Geodrill Stock Down 3.2 %
TSE GEO traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.05. 46,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The company has a market cap of C$157.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.
About Geodrill
