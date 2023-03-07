Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

Geodrill Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE GEO traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.05. 46,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The company has a market cap of C$157.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

