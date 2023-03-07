Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 494,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

