GMX (GMX) Price Hits $72.08 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $72.08 or 0.00325156 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $614.37 million and $51.45 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,989,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,523,138 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

