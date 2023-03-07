Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 2,338,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

