Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Grab Trading Down 4.3 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.80. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

