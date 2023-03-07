Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.6 %

Graham Announces Dividend

NYSE:GHC opened at $622.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.18. Graham has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

