Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.96. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.