Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.96. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

