Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $1,471,209.67 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grocery Outlet

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

