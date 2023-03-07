Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $75.62. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 299,718 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

