Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.02 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $598,026.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

