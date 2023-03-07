Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 59,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $12,663,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 10,883,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

