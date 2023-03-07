Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 230,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

