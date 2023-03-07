Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 5.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,924,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,280,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

