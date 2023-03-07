Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 5.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,924,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,280,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
