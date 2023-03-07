Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 27th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT.A stock remained flat at $37.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

