HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded down $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

Get Rating

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

