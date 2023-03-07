Head-To-Head Contrast: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60 Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.18%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 58.50% 10.25% 4.61% Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79%

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Orion Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 4.08 $902.60 million $1.50 7.01 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 5.72 -$47.48 million ($2.35) -3.43

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003, and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

