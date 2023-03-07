Head to Head Survey: Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vistra and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altus Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Vistra.

This table compares Vistra and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -8.95% 29.71% 3.27% Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $13.73 billion 0.74 -$1.23 billion ($3.21) -8.27 Altus Power $71.80 million 16.32 $5.91 million ($0.02) -365.82

Altus Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Vistra on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.