Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $24.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00072495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,037,676,065 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,037,676,067.536327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06378445 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $22,677,436.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

