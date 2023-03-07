Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 5.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.99. 1,301,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,925,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after buying an additional 375,700 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

