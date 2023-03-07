Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.86

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 423905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -256.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

