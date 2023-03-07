Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $22,688.68 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $884.17 million and $5,040.72 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $22,688.68 or 1.02459230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

