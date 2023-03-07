Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBJHF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 176 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

