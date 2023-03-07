Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity at Impac Mortgage
In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Read More
