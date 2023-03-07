Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $2,696,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Incyte by 53.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

