Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.23) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

