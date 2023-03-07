Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires 73,064 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Campbell purchased 73,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$24,695.63 ($16,574.25).

Christopher Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Christopher Campbell bought 73,064 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,079.47 ($19,516.42).

Academies Australasia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges and offers approximately 150 qualifications.

