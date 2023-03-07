Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03).

LON SPT traded down GBX 28.86 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.14 ($2.19). 11,094,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,491. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.37. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,615.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

