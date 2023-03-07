Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clear Secure

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

