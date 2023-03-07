Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Sells 912,381 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EngageSmart Trading Down 0.8 %
ESMT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 568,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.52.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
