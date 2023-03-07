Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Sells 912,381 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

ESMT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 568,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.