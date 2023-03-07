Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) COO Sells 1,473 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12.

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. 433,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,451. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

