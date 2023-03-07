Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Sells 39,558 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
Shares of LZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 595,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
