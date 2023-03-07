Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells 4,060 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.51 and a 200 day moving average of $312.59. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.67.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

