Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells 9,473 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Alan List sold 9,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $10,136.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DTIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 343,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,842. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
