Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells 9,473 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Alan List sold 9,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $10,136.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DTIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 343,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,842. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,281,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

