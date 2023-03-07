Insider Selling: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) CFO Sells 4,157 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $53,292.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 25,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.62. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.86%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
