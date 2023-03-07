Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

