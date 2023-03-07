Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insider Sells 6,167 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 2,435,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

