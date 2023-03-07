Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

