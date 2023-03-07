Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. 2,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Intellinetics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

