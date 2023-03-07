International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $534,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

